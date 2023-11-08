The Fishy Alternative That Substitutes As Soy Sauce In A Pinch

Soy sauce is a refrigerator staple, but whether due to allergies, intolerances, or preferences, not everyone enjoys this salty-savory condiment. Substitutions abound, including coconut aminos and tamari, but you can look to other ingredients to provide the same flavor profile, as well. One ingredient that approximates the taste of soy sauce in recipes well is anchovy paste; this fish-packed ingredient is a concentrated concoction of anchovies, salt, and sometimes olive oil, and it contains enormous flavor in a small package.

Just a small squeeze of anchovy paste in a recipe like fried rice or stir-fry adds the same salty, umami flavor to the dish as a drizzle of soy sauce. Though historically this paste has commonly been used in Italian cooking, it can seamlessly be adapted into a variety of different cuisines. When used sparingly and mixed with other strong flavors like meat and spices, it melds in and enhances the taste of the foods around it. Though it's not an exact replica of the taste of soy sauce and lacks the balance of sweetness that the fermented, soy-based condiment provides, its flavor notes are mostly salt and umami; don't worry about your food tasting like the ocean though, as the fishy flavor of the anchovies is muted in this product, especially when used in the context of a multi-component recipe. The ratio to exchange these two ingredients is approximately 1-to-1, though we recommend adding a small amount of anchovy paste first and tasting as you add.