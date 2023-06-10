It's Never A Good Idea To Put Sun-Dried Tomatoes In Your Blender

Sun-dried tomatoes are a culinary delight. Their tantalizing blend of sweet and tart flavors adds a memorable punch to many dishes, especially when they're made into sun-dried tomato oil. These robustly flavored morsels are an absolute treat in rustic pasta, lively salads, gourmet pizzas, and even artisan sandwiches. Yet in the realm of kitchen wisdom, there's a noteworthy caution — avoid putting sun-dried tomatoes in your blender. As unassuming as these concentrated flavor packets may appear, they can turn into quite a handful for this kitchen appliance.

Due to their dehydrated nature, sun-dried tomatoes have a chewy, sticky texture. When tossed into a blender, they tend to cling stubbornly to the blades. This makes cleaning an unexpectedly tricky task, with the stubborn tomato bits refusing to budge easily.

But that's not all — their tough texture also poses a threat to your blender's longevity. Over time, the strain from attempting to blend these challenging bits might result in mechanical problems.