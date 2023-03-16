The Beloved Napa Valley Wine Train Is Returning Again. Here's How To Get On Board
The Napa Valley Wine Train began offering tours to travelers through Napa's lush wine country in 1989. From gourmet lunches and afternoon teas to romantic dinners and day-long winery tours, riders can take in the sights of the countryside from the comfort of luxuriously styled vintage Pullman rail cars.
Now in its 34th year, the Wine Train will be offering a new three-hour-long daytime ride, "Tasting on the Rails," offering a seven-course culinary experience with wine pairings. Each course is prepared on board using locally sourced ingredients as the train winds through Oak Knoll, Rutherford, St. Helena, and Yountville.
In addition to taking in the views of the vineyards and dining on expertly prepared cuisine paired with top-notch wine, riders will also be able to enjoy the ongoing commentary that educates about each of the areas the train rides through.
What is the Tasting on the Rails experience?
The "Tasting on the Rails" experience kicks off with sparkling wine and an amuse-bouche as the train winds through the town of Napa. Then, as the train winds through the rolling hills of Northern California, riders will dine on dishes like herb and garlic prawns, beef tenderloin, cheese, and chocolate.
Of course, no Wine Train adventure would be complete with sips from local vineyards. Chardonnay, Cabernet, Zinfandel, Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc, and Riesling from some of the top wineries like Charles Krug, Chandon, Trefethen, and Ghost Block (among others) will all be offered as part of the package.
For those who want even more wine, there's a long list of others along with flights to try. And for the non-oenophiles, cocktails, beers, and non-alcoholic drinks grace the menu as well.
The train takes off for its first "Tasting on the Rails" on May 3, 2023, just in time for riders to take in breathtaking views of Napa's spring landscape. Tickets start at $395.