The Beloved Napa Valley Wine Train Is Returning Again. Here's How To Get On Board

The Napa Valley Wine Train began offering tours to travelers through Napa's lush wine country in 1989. From gourmet lunches and afternoon teas to romantic dinners and day-long winery tours, riders can take in the sights of the countryside from the comfort of luxuriously styled vintage Pullman rail cars.

Now in its 34th year, the Wine Train will be offering a new three-hour-long daytime ride, "Tasting on the Rails," offering a seven-course culinary experience with wine pairings. Each course is prepared on board using locally sourced ingredients as the train winds through Oak Knoll, Rutherford, St. Helena, and Yountville.

In addition to taking in the views of the vineyards and dining on expertly prepared cuisine paired with top-notch wine, riders will also be able to enjoy the ongoing commentary that educates about each of the areas the train rides through.