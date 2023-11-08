Milk Is The Unexpected Secret To Polished Silverware

With the holidays right around the corner, it will soon be time to break out the good silverware in anticipation of dinner with friends and family. If you notice that your silver serving trays and utensils are looking a little duller than usual, there's an effective solution hiding in plain sight right in your kitchen. By submerging silver pieces in milk overnight, you can wake up to shiny, vibrant utensils that will be the stars of your holiday spread (along with your painstakingly prepared recipes, of course).

Tarnished silver can take on yellow, purple, or even black shades as time goes on. This discoloration results from prolonged air exposure, as air contains chemical compounds like hydrogen sulfide. When hydrogen sulfide comes into contact with silver, it creates another compound known as silver sulfide, aka silver tarnish. Keeping silverware in areas with higher humidity levels, such as the kitchen, increases the rate at which this chemical reaction occurs. Fortunately, milk contains a very important substance that can undo the ravages of air exposure on silver.