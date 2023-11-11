Evenly Thaw Ice Cream With An Obvious Yet Overlooked Hack

Is there any better dessert than a classic ice cream sundae? This childhood treat transitions well into any age, and if you top it with some sprinkles or chocolate sauce, you can't go wrong. But the first step to making that perfect ice cream sundae is scooping the ice cream, and if you've ever taken it from freezer to bowl, then you know that isn't always so easy. While it might seem obvious, there's an often-overlooked hack to getting perfectly thawed ice cream: transfer it from your freezer to your refrigerator 30 minutes before you're ready to dive in.

Although you can't always predict when you'll crave ice cream and might want it right that second, if you know you plan to treat yourself to a bowl after dinner, then pop it in the refrigerator right before you sit down to eat. It will be perfect for scooping by the time you're done putting those dinner dishes in the dishwasher.