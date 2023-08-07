Krispy Kreme Is Already Rolling Out Its Pumpkin Spice Flavors

Although there is still some time left before the end of the summer season, fall-inspired decor and cinnamon-spiced treats are already seeing the light of day on store shelves everywhere. Pumpkins and orange tinsel are in stock and available for purchase, and popular fast-food chains are already rolling out seasonal flavors. After all, it's never too soon to add some pumpkin spice to your life.

One such chain eager to feature its pumpkin spice flavors is Krispy Kreme. On August 7, the chain is rolling out an impressive roster of pumpkin spice doughnuts for lovers of the famous fall flavor. That's right — there is more than one new doughnut to sink your teeth into.

First, two familiar favorites will be returning to the menu: The pumpkin spice cake doughnut and the pumpkin spice original glazed doughnut. (The former of which already made an appearance earlier this year as an April Fool's joke.) Joining them are two brand new doughnuts: The pumpkin spice cheesecake swirl doughnut and the pumpkin spice maple pecan doughnut. So no matter what mashup of fall flavors you prefer, there's probably something for you — but only for a limited time.