Krispy Kreme Is Already Rolling Out Its Pumpkin Spice Flavors
Although there is still some time left before the end of the summer season, fall-inspired decor and cinnamon-spiced treats are already seeing the light of day on store shelves everywhere. Pumpkins and orange tinsel are in stock and available for purchase, and popular fast-food chains are already rolling out seasonal flavors. After all, it's never too soon to add some pumpkin spice to your life.
One such chain eager to feature its pumpkin spice flavors is Krispy Kreme. On August 7, the chain is rolling out an impressive roster of pumpkin spice doughnuts for lovers of the famous fall flavor. That's right — there is more than one new doughnut to sink your teeth into.
First, two familiar favorites will be returning to the menu: The pumpkin spice cake doughnut and the pumpkin spice original glazed doughnut. (The former of which already made an appearance earlier this year as an April Fool's joke.) Joining them are two brand new doughnuts: The pumpkin spice cheesecake swirl doughnut and the pumpkin spice maple pecan doughnut. So no matter what mashup of fall flavors you prefer, there's probably something for you — but only for a limited time.
Even more pumpkin love from Krispy Kreme
In addition to its doughnut offerings, Krispy Kreme will also be bringing back its popular pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin spice coffee roast. Whether you like your drink hot, iced, or frozen, the chain is here to provide all drinks fresh and made-to-order.
Not only that, but the chain will also be rolling out six-packs of its pumpkin-flavored doughnuts at select grocery stores across the United States. You can visit the Krispy Kreme website to see if they'll be delivering these to a store near you.
Every fall, fans look forward to Krispy Kreme offering up unique, seasonal doughnut options. Last year the chain also surprised its fans with an early August release of its pumpkin doughnuts, but that lineup only included one new flavor — this year we get double the indulgences. While it's still summer for now, we are looking forward to all the other imminent releases of pumpkin, cinnamon, and apple-flavored things to come. Which leaves us wondering, will Krispy Kreme ever bring back its pumpkin spice cinnamon roll doughnut? For now, we'll just have to wait and see what happens and try out this year's new flavors.