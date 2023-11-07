The Freezing Hack For Easily Adding Beer To Any Dish

Beer is a tasty and versatile ingredient when it comes to cooking, but incorporating it into recipes is a little easier said than done. For example, the small amount of beer called for in a recipe might not warrant opening a whole bottle if you're not in the mood for an alcoholic beverage. In this case, a simple ice tray is just the thing you need to freeze the perfect serving of beer. Simply fill each compartment with a slug of your favorite brew and place it in the freezer. When the time comes, you can take as many cubes as you need and add them to whatever you're cooking.

Beer is a wonderful addition to all sorts of recipes. It can imbue batter for fish or chicken with a rich, savory taste, while it adds a bit of brightness and acidity to soups and stews. Darker beers can even be used to enhance baked goods featuring decadent chocolate. You might be wondering why you can't just toss a few bottles or cans into the freezer to preserve beer for your recipes, and the reason is rather explosive.