You Can Buy Your Favorite Olive Garden Dressing Right In The Restaurant

One of the best things about eating at Olive Garden is that delicious, all-you-can-eat salad — and the best thing about the salad is the house dressing that comes slathered on top of it. Olive Garden salad dressing is a thing of wonder, and many fans of the chain eagerly look for the dressing on grocery store shelves or whip up homemade versions to placate their cravings. But did you know that the next time you're dining in person, you can take home a bottle by buying directly from the restaurant?

Apparently, at Olive Garden, bottles of the chain's signature house Italian dressing, among other varieties of dressing, can be purchased right there in the restaurant. The next time you're dining in, you can add a bottle or two directly onto your order and take home that salty, tangy dressing to spice up your homemade salads. And don't worry — it's exactly the same as what Olive Garden normally serves.