You Can Buy Your Favorite Olive Garden Dressing Right In The Restaurant
One of the best things about eating at Olive Garden is that delicious, all-you-can-eat salad — and the best thing about the salad is the house dressing that comes slathered on top of it. Olive Garden salad dressing is a thing of wonder, and many fans of the chain eagerly look for the dressing on grocery store shelves or whip up homemade versions to placate their cravings. But did you know that the next time you're dining in person, you can take home a bottle by buying directly from the restaurant?
Apparently, at Olive Garden, bottles of the chain's signature house Italian dressing, among other varieties of dressing, can be purchased right there in the restaurant. The next time you're dining in, you can add a bottle or two directly onto your order and take home that salty, tangy dressing to spice up your homemade salads. And don't worry — it's exactly the same as what Olive Garden normally serves.
Where else can you buy Olive Garden salad dressing?
It's exceedingly convenient to be able to drop into a local Olive Garden and grab a bottle of dressing to go or take a bottle home with you after you're finished with your meal. But if you don't live close to an Olive Garden and still want the chance to whip up a salad with that delectable, zesty flavor at home, don't fret — you still have options. The chain sells its signature Italian dressing in 16-ounce, 24-ounce, and 36-ounce bottles, as well as 24 and 28-ounce 2-packs in various locations around the country.
Popular retailers such as Target, Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens all sell bottles of the signature dressing, as well as regional grocery stores and supermarkets across the United States. In a pinch, you can also get the dressing sent to you directly through online retailers such as Amazon.
What else can you buy directly at Olive Garden?
If you happen to be at Olive Garden and want to snag a few extra items to take home, the signature dressing is only one of a variety of to-go items the chain offers. Olive Garden also sells a number of other dressings, such as Parmesan Ranch, Classic Caesar, and a light version of their classic Italian, which has fewer calories and less fat.
You can purchase Olive Garden brand Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar, and Italian Seasoning, and select cheeses are for sale directly from the restaurants as well. In fact, Olive Garden has been known to sell a number of items that aren't officially on its menu, including discontinued items and its famous white cheese graters — though a spokesperson has noted that this "varies by restaurant and availability." Still, if you're on the hunt for salad ingredients and possibly the tools to put that salad together, your local Olive Garden may have you covered.