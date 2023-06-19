The Secret Way To Order Discontinued Olive Garden Items

When you've been in the industry as long as Olive Garden, you probably have a long history of experimenting with different menu items. Some of these products might have been wildly successful, and others may have been total failures, but at the end of the day, they all helped shape the restaurant chain into what is today. But is it possible to order some of these items that have long been discontinued, even if they aren't officially on the menu anymore?

Technically, yes, you can. While there's no secret password you can say — nor any particular amount of money you need to bribe your server with so they bring out a long-gone dish just for you — the key here lies in the fact that you can very easily customize your meal to suit your flavor preference. You could, for example, ask for a different sauce on your pasta, change the fillings for your ravioli, and so on. If you're polite and reasonable about it, you'll most likely have no problem getting your dish made.

But while having the ability to customize your meals is all well and good, what exactly can you make? After all, you can't order discontinued items without knowing what exactly they are. Fortunately, Olive Garden has a wide variety of options to choose from, allowing you to make anything from discontinued dishes to personalized meals that better suit your own taste.