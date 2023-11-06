What Exactly Is A Cream Cheese Kolacky And Where Did It Come From?

Virtually all of the most popular pastries in America originally came from somewhere else (the donut is the exception, as fried dough is a concept many cultures developed independently). This isn't a surprise if you're talking about something like an eclair (France), a croissant (Austria), strudel (Germany), or even a hamentaschen (Jewish communities across Europe). Still, there are plenty of countries that have produced great pastries that we don't often think of.

Enter the cream cheese kolacky. These little bite-sized pastries are easy to make but difficult to stop eating, filled with delicious flavors like raspberry or apricot inside rich, creamy dough. So what country do we have to thank for the origins of the kolacky? Not one you're used to hearing in conjunction with cuisine: the Czech Republic. Since its arrival on American shores, though, it has attained significant popularity in what feels like the most unlikely of locales: Texas.