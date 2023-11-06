The Icy Hack You Need To Prevent Cookies From Spreading In The Oven

When you're craving something sweet, there are few things more satisfying than some freshly baked cookies. However, it can be frustrating to take your cookies out of the oven and see that they've spread out and baked into one another. Chilling the dough prior to baking the treats can be an easy way to help the cookies retain their shape. But if you're baking up drop cookies and just want to prevent spreading, letting the dough rest in some ice water can help speed up the process.

You'll want to make sure the dough is completely protected from the water, either by placing it in an airtight resealable bag, or wrapping it up in cling film and tying off the ends. After the dough has chilled in the ice water for a bit, it can be scooped and added to a baking sheet and baked as usual. The added chilling time will help the cookie dough keep their shape, and the treats will be less likely to spread out.