The Ingredient You Need To Add A Nice Kick To Bland Cabbage
Cabbage is an integral part of so many dishes — from cabbage rolls and stir-fries to soups to salads. But it doesn't always have to play the supporting role in a dish, it can also be the star. Cabbage actually makes an excellent side dish or main course all on its own. That is, if you know how to season it right. And it doesn't take a whole spice mix to get there either. One key ingredient can make all the difference in the world: horseradish!
As a creamy sauce or straight-up, horseradish will take any humdrum cabbage and turn it up about a dozen notches. It's the perfect flavor addition whether you're sautéing or roasting the cruciferous veggie. Prefer to braise your cabbage? Horseradish will give those tender, melt-in-your-mouth leaves a spicy punch. Whether you're team green or team purple, you'll be glad you imbued your cabbage with its sharpness — and you'll probably be wondering why you didn't think of using the pungent brassica earlier.
Tips for pairing horseradish with cabbage
An easy way to get started is to add the horseradish after you're done cooking the cabbage. This is especially true for roasted or sautéd veggies, as it will keep the spicy seasoning from drying out and sticking. When it comes to braised cabbage, on the other hand, you can add the horseradish directly to the braising liquid in your crock pot or Dutch oven along with everything else.
Store-bought horseradish sauces will work just fine whichever way you choose to prepare your cabbage. You can easily make your own decadent horseradish cream by combining either whipping cream or sour cream with regular prepared horseradish (also known as pickled horseradish). Or go all out and mix up the condiment from fresh, raw horseradish root if you want. Still, there's nothing wrong with keeping this dish simple. You could even grate some of the fresh stuff as a finishing touch over charred or roasted cabbage wedges.
Horseradish is rather strong and its spiciness can be overwhelming if you overdo it. So unless you want to seriously clear out your sinuses, don't use too much of the prepared version (which is made with vinegar) all at once. It's a good idea to add a little bit at a time and give it a taste before adding more.
Horseradish elevates cabbage and more
While it won't take an entire spice cabinet to make delicious cabbage, there are a few more seasonings you'll want to consider. Beyond salt and pepper, a little bit of lemon or white wine won't hurt. And fennel seeds and garlic are both fantastic options that pair with cabbage as well as horseradish. Being a member of the mustard family, horseradish plays well with mustard — a fact which is embraced by culinary personality Ree Drummond, who uses the combination to flavor her coleslaw.
Fat matters too, so be sure to use a good quality oil or natural butter. You might also try schmaltzing things up by cooking your cabbage in chicken fat in a nod to the New Yorker's Helen Rosner, whose Instagram post of roast chicken resting on a bed of cabbage went viral and inspired riffs across the internet, including from prominent food blog smitten kitchen. A good dose of piquant horseradish will help to cut through all that poultry richness.
Of course, horseradish doesn't just turn the flavor up on cabbage. It goes well with just about any cruciferous vegetable. Bring some of cabbage's relatives along for the spicy ride by tossing kale, Brussels sprouts, and maybe even a head of roasted broccoli or cauliflower in the stuff, too. Honestly, just about any veggie will get a nice kick from horseradish, but for bland cabbage, there may be no better upgrade.