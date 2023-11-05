The Ingredient You Need To Add A Nice Kick To Bland Cabbage

An easy way to get started is to add the horseradish after you're done cooking the cabbage. This is especially true for roasted or sautéd veggies, as it will keep the spicy seasoning from drying out and sticking. When it comes to braised cabbage, on the other hand, you can add the horseradish directly to the braising liquid in your crock pot or Dutch oven along with everything else.

Store-bought horseradish sauces will work just fine whichever way you choose to prepare your cabbage. You can easily make your own decadent horseradish cream by combining either whipping cream or sour cream with regular prepared horseradish (also known as pickled horseradish). Or go all out and mix up the condiment from fresh, raw horseradish root if you want. Still, there's nothing wrong with keeping this dish simple. You could even grate some of the fresh stuff as a finishing touch over charred or roasted cabbage wedges.

Horseradish is rather strong and its spiciness can be overwhelming if you overdo it. So unless you want to seriously clear out your sinuses, don't use too much of the prepared version (which is made with vinegar) all at once. It's a good idea to add a little bit at a time and give it a taste before adding more.