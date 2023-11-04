Do American Smarties Even Have Individual Flavors?

Depending on where you live, Smarties candy may look very different than it does elsewhere. Canadian and U.K. Smarties are all chocolate with a candy coating. Each packet of the American version, however, is comprised of 15 tiny, fruit-flavored sugar tablets of various colors, all wrapped in a roll of plastic film. (These candies are called "Rockets" in Canada and the U.K.)

As of 2015, about two billion rolls of Smarties were sold each year. Many of those candies are given out during the Halloween season, and the company even takes pre-orders for the holiday nearly a year in advance.

The tiny American candies may feature different colors, but do they actually taste different? After all, some people claim that Skittles all taste the same, despite their different smells and colors leading many to believe otherwise. Fortunately, if you're looking for some variety in your candy, Smarties do actually feature different flavors. Each package has six varieties of colorful, fruity-flavored tablets mixed together.