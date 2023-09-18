Skittles Aren't All The Same Flavor, Right?

People have strong opinions about Skittles flavors. As a whole, the candy is almost universally beloved; in fact, Skittles were ranked as the most popular Halloween candy in America in the 2010s. However, when you get down to the individual flavors, things get quite divisive. Survey data collected by Skittles' parent company, Mars Wrigley, found that the most popular flavor of original Skittles is red or strawberry, preferred by 33% of respondents.

The same survey also found all kinds of wild correlations between people's favorite flavors and other personality traits, such as the fact that single people who prefer green Skittles are more likely to be ghosted by dates. Don't get too deep in the weeds analyzing your Skittles preferences, though. They might not be as unique as you think. According to some, all colors of Skittles are actually the same flavor.

This theory began circulating online in 2018 in the wake of an NPR report about the relationship between taste and sight. The results of a blind taste test indicated that people struggled to tell the difference between the flavors of Haribo gummy bears when they couldn't see the color. For more information, NPR interviewed neurophysiologist Don Katz, who dropped a major bombshell. "Skittles have different fragrances and colors," he said, "but they all taste exactly the same." This revelation sent the internet into a frenzy, but every color of Skittle tasting the same does not necessarily mean they're all the same flavor. The truth is much more complicated.