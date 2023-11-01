Guy Fieri Is Launching A Brand New Line Of Spiked Drinks

There's a party going on in Flavortown. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri, known for his bold recipes and colorful, consistently positive commentary, is cannonballing headfirst into the world of hard beverages. The TV personality and restaurateur is launching his own branded line of alcoholic beverages called Flavortown Spiked in partnership with Connecticut-based brewery Two Roads Brewing Company. The first flavor, which is set to hit stores at the end of November, is going to be a hard fruit punch.

So, what can you expect from a boozy drink made by the man behind Trash Can Nachos (savory and sweet varieties)? An official announcement is still to come, but according to a November 1 email shared with Daily Meal, the new line of drinks was made with a "relentless focus on real fruit, better ingredients, and bolder flavors" and is meant to taste homemade. Speaking to Brewbound, Two Roads co-founder Brad Hittle said that the fruity beverage is reminiscent of "a Hawaiian Punch for all intents and purposes." While only the fruit punch flavor has been announced so far, the Flavortown Spiked line will include both fruit punches and iced teas in future releases.