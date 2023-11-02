Aldi's 3-Piece Baking Set Is A Steal, And Just In Time For The Holidays

The Crofton 3-piece cookie sheet is included in the Aldi Finds for the week of October 25 to October 31. That means that time is running out, and some locations may already be out of the sought-after item. Keep in mind that Aldi Finds typically fly off store shelves quickly, as the store only orders a limited number. This is because the finds selection rotates from week to week, and the chain wants to clear out space.

Additionally, it's not possible to have the store hold an item for you and you can't request a rain check if the product sells out. While some Aldi finds do return to the store, there's no guarantee that goods will make their way back. Accordingly, your best bet is to check the website for current and upcoming finds to get to your nearest Aldi location as soon as possible. You can also sign up for the chain's email newsletter, which provides information on weekly finds and specials. And because timing is everything at Aldi, be sure to ask whether your store replenishes finds every Sunday or every Wednesday. That way, you can arrive at Aldi early the next time a deal like the Crofton baking set comes along.