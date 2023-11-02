Aldi's 3-Piece Baking Set Is A Steal, And Just In Time For The Holidays
When shoppers want to score quality groceries and home goods for unbeatable prices, they turn to affordable grocery chain Aldi. The popular store also offers some fantastic seasonal items, and a recent addition to the store's weekly finds collection is proving to be a stand-out among the many sought-after products. If you have a passion for baking, you're sure to love the Crofton 3-piece cookie sheet set, which is currently on sale at the chain for just $9.99.
The ultra-affordable sheet set has lots to offer, including a limited warranty spanning two years. The non-stick coating ensures cookies and other baked goods don't cling to the surface, while the baking sheets can stand up against temperatures as high as 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The only real drawback is that the Crofton cookie sheets cannot be placed in the dishwasher, but handwashing should be a breeze thanks to the non-stick surface. While Aldi's Crofton set looks very promising, how well does it actually hold up in the kitchen?
What do customers think of the baking set?
Aldi fans aren't shy about making their voices heard, whether they love a product or are disappointed with the chain's offerings. Over on Facebook, shoppers are already discussing the Crofton set, and many appear to be very happy with its quality. Per one customer, "Cookies came off smoothly and no burning on bottom." Another shopper, who apparently snagged the set a few years ago, stated, "I bought back up cookie sheets thinking these were low cost and would need replacing. They've been beautiful for YEARS now!"
While most of the commenters were pleased with the product. One person even felt optimistic that they'd be a suitable replacement to their current pans, which "look awful and they've always warped so bad." Many others did recommend using parchment paper or aluminum foil to preserve the non-stick coating. Another shopper offered a solution to the issue of staining and recommended washing the baking sheets "WHILE THEY ARE STILL HOT" after every use. Despite potential drawbacks, the Crofton baking sheets appear to be well worth their low cost, which has made them a wildly popular item.
How to get your hands on the Crofton 3-piece cookie sheet
The Crofton 3-piece cookie sheet is included in the Aldi Finds for the week of October 25 to October 31. That means that time is running out, and some locations may already be out of the sought-after item. Keep in mind that Aldi Finds typically fly off store shelves quickly, as the store only orders a limited number. This is because the finds selection rotates from week to week, and the chain wants to clear out space.
Additionally, it's not possible to have the store hold an item for you and you can't request a rain check if the product sells out. While some Aldi finds do return to the store, there's no guarantee that goods will make their way back. Accordingly, your best bet is to check the website for current and upcoming finds to get to your nearest Aldi location as soon as possible. You can also sign up for the chain's email newsletter, which provides information on weekly finds and specials. And because timing is everything at Aldi, be sure to ask whether your store replenishes finds every Sunday or every Wednesday. That way, you can arrive at Aldi early the next time a deal like the Crofton baking set comes along.