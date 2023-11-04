The Easy Tip For Adding Layers Of Flavor To Your Pumpkin Pie

Ready for the holidays, but want something a little more from your average pumpkin pie? From mascarpone, chocolate chips, maple syrup, and even tofu, there are tons of unconventional ingredients you can toss in to seriously upgrade your pumpkin pie. But if you're looking to get something a little more complex without getting too over-the-top, you're in luck. All it takes to add layers of autumn-soaked flavor and take a basic, no-frills, traditional pumpkin pie to the next level is to swap out some of the pumpkin with other fall-appropriate gourds and root veggies.

Squash, sweet potatoes, and yams are what you're looking for to add a little oomph to the taste and texture. These unconventional substitutions are sweet, creamy, earthy, and just perfect for elevating a pumpkin pie without changing the flavor too much. In fact, they might even bring the results even closer to your ideal of what a pumpkin pie should look and taste like because — let's be honest — a basic pumpkin pie made with real orange jack-o-lantern pumpkins never actually lives up to the seasonal hype.