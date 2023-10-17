Dunkin's 2023 Holiday Menu Has Apparently Been Leaked. Here's What To Expect

Now that we're fully into autumn and enjoying every sip of our pumpkin spice fall seasonal drinks, it's time to look forward to all the delicious flavored coffees and treats the winter will bring. Dunkin's reported winter menu has been leaked by food news Instagram account Snackolator, and there's a lot to be excited about.

According to the post, starting November 1, plenty of winter-themed drinks will be available at Dunkin', including favorites from 2022 like the cookie butter cold brew, toasted white chocolate signature latte, and peppermint mocha latte. There will also be a notable new addition to the lineup: spiced cookie coffee, which can be ordered both hot and iced.

Besides the return of the holiday sprinkle donut, which returns on November 29, there will reportedly be several new food items hitting stores: a triple chocolate muffin and deliciously gooey loaded hashbrowns covered in melted cheese and bacon.