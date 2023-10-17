Dunkin's 2023 Holiday Menu Has Apparently Been Leaked. Here's What To Expect
Now that we're fully into autumn and enjoying every sip of our pumpkin spice fall seasonal drinks, it's time to look forward to all the delicious flavored coffees and treats the winter will bring. Dunkin's reported winter menu has been leaked by food news Instagram account Snackolator, and there's a lot to be excited about.
According to the post, starting November 1, plenty of winter-themed drinks will be available at Dunkin', including favorites from 2022 like the cookie butter cold brew, toasted white chocolate signature latte, and peppermint mocha latte. There will also be a notable new addition to the lineup: spiced cookie coffee, which can be ordered both hot and iced.
Besides the return of the holiday sprinkle donut, which returns on November 29, there will reportedly be several new food items hitting stores: a triple chocolate muffin and deliciously gooey loaded hashbrowns covered in melted cheese and bacon.
A few noteworthy holiday items were missing
Reactions to the reported winter Dunkin' menu were mostly positive, with the top Instagram comment saying that the donut shop's menu was "more exciting than Starbucks'." However, other commenters pointed out that a few notable drinks from 2022's winter menu were missing, including the brown sugar cold brew. Some commenters also lamented the lack of hot chocolate options. Others noted that a few of 2022's holiday treats weren't listed in the post, including the cookie butter donut and the gingerbread and sugar cookies.
The pancake wake-up wrap also seems to be suspiciously absent. However, as it wasn't mentioned by Dunkin' fans in the comments, it could be that the item wasn't as popular and, therefore, won't be offered again.
But considering the fact that this "leaked" menu hasn't been confirmed by Dunkin', fans can't be sure which items will actually be on the coffee chain's 2023 holiday menu. Until then, fans will just have to wait (and maybe sip on a few Dunkin' spiked canned coffees and teas in the meantime).