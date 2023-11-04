12 High-Carb Foods You Might Want To Avoid

Carbohydrates, or simply carbs, in a nutshell, are our body's preferred source of fuel. They are made up of sugar molecules linked together in different ways. Some carbs are simple and easy to digest, such as glucose and fructose, while others are complex and take longer to break down, such as starch and fiber.

As our lifestyles have become increasingly sedentary and highly processed foods have become so accessible, carb consumption has escalated to unprecedented levels. The rise of the modern, carb-heavy diet is accompanied by a surge in health concerns, such as diabetes and heart disease, according to WebMD.

So, while carbs are an essential part of a healthy diet, what effect they will have on us will hugely depend on their quality (or source), quantity, and timing. To break it down, the soft, chewy white bread or your favorite can of sugary soda contains the worst kind of carbs — the carbs you surely want to avoid. The following list of high-carb foods — created from reputable medical and nutrition sources — should be a good starting point in navigating the least healthy carbs out there, with handy tips on how to replace them.