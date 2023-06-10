The Typical Dinner Times In 12 Countries Around The World

The importance of food in human lives is undeniable. It has been an integral part of every society throughout history. It also gave birth to a remarkable diversity of culinary traditions and dining customs. This cultural uniqueness of each country is what makes it very hard to pick a universal mealtime.

In the past, people from ancient civilizations like Mesopotamia and Greece typically had only one or two meals a day, with the main meal being eaten in the evening at sunset. Most of the eating habits were simply dictated by nature. Thanks to industrialization and globalization, the world has adopted a more uniform three-meal structure consisting of breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Although mealtimes still vary widely across cultures.

From early bird diners in Norway to nocturnal dining in the Mediterranean, we've uncovered the diverse dinner customs in various countries worldwide; each offers a glimpse into its culture and traditions, and it's truly fascinating.