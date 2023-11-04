Marlborough Pie Walked So Apple Pie Could Run

Think of a celebrity who was once the brightest shiny star back in the day, a true testament to the American dream, but if mentioned today, the response would be: "Who?" If celebrities were desserts, that person would be the Marlborough pie. It was a popular dessert in colonial times on the East Coast in the United States, especially in New England. And it was made of apples that had started going bad that were stewed and softened and mixed with custard, sherry, and spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg. It was served as a single-crust pie or with no crust at all, the latter could also be called a Marlborough pudding.

This pie was a staple during the winter holidays and was similar to the classic apple pie. The recipe is in the first known cookbook written by an American: "American Cookery," by Amelia Simmons, published in 1796. In the same book, there's also an apple pie recipe that requires stewed apples, which is very similar to the way the Marlborough pie is prepared. Even though both recipes require apples as their main ingredient, the pies have a few differences, the main ones being the ingredients and preparation process, but also the fact that the Marlborough pie was forgotten or, at the very least, became a lot less popular, and the amazing apple pie became an American staple that stood the test of time.