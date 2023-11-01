For The Best Flour-Less Chocolate Cake, Moisture Is Key

To start the steaming process, you'll want to make sure your oven has been preheated to the temperature recommended in the recipe, and that your cake batter is mixed and ready to be baked. Then, pour approximately 1 or 2 inches of boiling water into your metal (not glass) roasting pan or baking dish. Open the oven door, and place the pan of boiling water on the bottom rack. Place your cake pan on the rack above the water, and quickly close the oven door.

The heat inside the oven is generally pretty dry, so a little bit of added moisture can go a long way to enhance your baked goods. It is important to keep that steam trapped inside the oven while the cake bakes, so although it may be tempting to crack open the oven door to check on your cake before the timer goes off, you shouldn't risk letting out any heat or steam until the cake is completely done.

You should, however, be careful not to overbake the cake. You'll want to leave it in the oven just until the edges are set. Even with the added moisture from the steam, overbaking the cake could cause it to dry out.