What To Consider Before Choosing A Sauce For Your Meat

Poultry like chicken or turkey is a bit sensitive compared to other meats; you don't want anything with too sharp of a bite that will overwhelm your bird. Lemon-based sauces are a great choice, so something like chicken scallopini is a classic. You can also go with a more light, wine-based sauce like marsala, although a demi glace (basically an espagnole reduced with veal stock) will probably be too much. Cream-based sauces can also work — that's the entire principle behind chicken alfredo — as can spicier pepper-based sauces.

Pork, meanwhile, is a little more sturdy; you can expose it to more things and have it work. Pork particularly benefits from acid – especially when it comes to vinegar — probably more than any other protein. Balsamic vinegar reductions are fantastic on pork in a way they wouldn't be on poultry. Any sort of mustard sauce is also a huge winner for pork, as is barbecue (there's a reason pork is usually Americans' go-to barbecue meat).

Fish is even more sensitive than poultry; fish flavors tend to be so delicate that your biggest worry is overpowering them entirely. Lemon-based sauces are good — fish and lemon is probably the classic combo — but they're not your only option. Anything butter-based is excellent, as are herb sauces, particularly mint-heavy ones. Pairing seafood with anything cheese-based is doable but tricky.