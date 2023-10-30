Orange Juice Is The Secret Ingredient That Takes Tomato Soup To The Next Level

While that can of condensed soup might be an iconic pop culture image, building robust flavor in a bowl is more complicated than the layers of paint in that famous Andy Warhol image. Take tomato soup, for example. While tomato should always be the primary flavor here, in order to avoid that spoonful from becoming one note, a splash of orange juice can provide a sweet, bright boost to heighten the flavor experience.

Even though many cooks appreciate that citrus can offer a punch of acid, adding orange juice also provides a needed sugar boost. The concentrated sugar in the fruit juice adds a natural sweetness to the soup. Given that a well-balanced dish should have salty, sweet, bitter, sour, and umami flavors, the sweet component of the juice helps to round out the other savory flavors from the tomatoes. From amplifying the salt to counteracting the bitter, orange juice's sugar is the great harmonizer in a well-balanced tomato soup.

Although freshly squeezed orange juice might be preferred, store-bought options can work, as well. However, it is best to check the labels for any added sugars or beverages that are not 100 percent juice. This OJ ingredient hack is meant to be a sweetener, but no one wants to turn that comforting soup into a more densely caloric meal that feels like a dessert. Yes, the juice is worth the squeeze, but no one wants to drown the dish with a sugar bomb.