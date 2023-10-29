The Costco Belgian Beer Pack Perfect For Holiday Get Togethers

With the holiday season right around the corner, now is a great time to start thinking about what drinks to serve your guests. If you're a Costco member and have a strong love of Belgian beer, the store has an amazing deal for you. As shared on Reddit, the warehouse retail giant is currently selling a variety pack featuring 20 bottles of Duvel and Chouffe beer for just $49.99. The poster found the amazing deal in Madison, Wisconsin, and it's worth noting that not all Costco locations sell alcohol, as some states don't permit alcohol sales in grocery stores.

For those lucky enough to procure the Belgian sampler pack where they live, they'll be treated to five distinct brews: Duvel, Duvel 6.66%, La Chouffe, N'Ice Chouffe, and Cherry Chouffe. There are four bottles of each selection within the sampler pack, which means there will be more than enough tasty Belgian brews to go around. As explained by the poster who originally shared the great deal, "10% beers at Thanksgiving is a great way to learn what your family members really think of each other."