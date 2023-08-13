Here's How Many Shots Are In Most Standard Mixed Drinks

A stiff cocktail at the end of a long day is always a treat. But unlike beer and wine, it can be tough to know just how much alcohol you're drinking if you didn't mix that cocktail yourself. Ordering drinks at the bar or at a restaurant may have you drinking more than you intended to, simply because most menus don't list out the alcohol content of their mixed drinks. Luckily, most cocktails contain a fairly standardized amount of alcohol from bar to bar. Most standard hard alcoholic beverages have 1.25 ounces of liquor in them, or one standard shot.

Of course, specific cocktails sometimes have more, such as margaritas, which contain around one and a half shots; martinis, which have two shots; and Long Island iced teas, which are notoriously boozy and contain a whopping four standard shots. While there's room for variation between different establishments and bartenders, if you follow this rule of thumb, you'll at least have a general idea of how much alcohol is in which drink.