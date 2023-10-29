Here's How Long That Fresh Carrot Cake Will Last Out Of The Fridge

When life gives you carrots, it's time to make carrot cake. You can source carrots at the grocery store year-round in the U.S., so anytime is a good time to grate up a pile of fresh carrots and bake a sweet treat. Carrot cake is simple to make and is relatively foolproof compared to other popular cake styles. Plus, you can dress it up or down with lots of different ingredients, including spices, nuts, and dried fruit. What you can't do, however, is leave carrot cake out on the counter indefinitely. If you want to keep carrot cake in tip-top shape from beginning to end, the FDA recommends that you don't leave it on the counter for any longer than two hours.

A big part of what makes carrot cake so moist and delicious is that it's made with multiple dairy products. Even when the cake is baked, bacteria can still grow, so everything still needs to be refrigerated to prevent spoilage and foodborne illness. Carrot cake and frosting are also easier to tame when they're cold, so unless it's time to serve up some slices, keep your cake in the fridge.