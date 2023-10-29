How Long Can Sour Cream Be Left Out At Room Temperature?

Sour cream is a versatile ingredient that can be used in both sweet and savory recipes. However, it must be handled properly to keep it both safe and tasty. Otherwise, you run the risk of foodborne illness. In this case, there are limitations to how long it can be exposed to room-temperature conditions. According to the USDA, perishable foods face a risk of bacterial growth when left out for a period of two hours or more when the temperature range is between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

In the event the temperature is 90 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, which might be the case when leaving sour cream in the kitchen next to the stove, spoilage can take place in as little as one hour.

There's a misconception that because sour cream is made by adding a certain strain of bacteria to dairy, it's impervious to spoilage. But while the product is fermented, which is a highly effective food preservation method, it must still be stored correctly to ensure it remains safe for consumption, while also being flavorful.