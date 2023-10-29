The Pumpkin Pie Hack That Saves You The Hassle Of Making Separate Crust

For bakers who fear the soggy bottom or dread the burnt edges, ditching a separate crust for that pumpkin pie seems like a perfect solution. It is time to batter up a pumpkin pie hack that captures a crust-like moment but is much easier to master.

To be clear, this baking tip is not just pumpkin pie filling poured into a pie plate and baked. While that scenario can work, the consistency is not the same as a creamy custard-like center with a separate crust-like edge. For some people, the best part of a pie is the contrast between the two components.

Instead of blind baking a pastry crust, this pumpkin pie hack pours a cake-like batter into the base of the pie dish. After it settles, the filling is slowly poured into the center and the remaining cake-like batter is folded around the edges. As the pie bakes, the base surrounds the pumpkin custard, creating a crust. Since both components bake simultaneously, there is consistency in the process that helps reduce execution errors.

If a home baker loves pumpkin pie, but fears a poorly executed crust, this self-crusting pumpkin pie hack can be the solution. It will impress guests more than just buying that Costco dessert.