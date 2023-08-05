How Well Do Grill Pans Compare To The Real Thing?

If you don't have the space for an outdoor grill or the money to invest in a relatively pricey piece of equipment, you might reach for the next best thing: a grill pan. Grill pans go right onto the stovetop and purport to be a substitute for people who don't have a backyard grill. But are grill pans really a decent swap for the char and smoke of an actual grill?

While grill pans can help get that grilled look on your meat or veggies by searing in char marks in all the right places, the truth is that the heat of a stovetop pan can't exactly compare to the way an actual grill cooks. Grills cook through both direct heat when the food touches the hot grill grate and by what's known as radiation — the process of cooking through the waves of heat coming up off the hot fire or coals. This mixture of heat varieties provides two different flavors and textures to your meat or vegetables, and the occasional flare-ups that occur impart that classic grilled flavor.