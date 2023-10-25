Why Milk Is Such An Important Ingredient When Making Meatballs

It's easy to see why liquid is such an important ingredient for perfect meatballs. While you might assume milk's only role in these hearty snacks is to keep the meat nice and moist, this creamy, protein-rich liquid provides another benefit. Among the many tips every home chef should follow when attempting homemade meatballs, using ground meat with a ratio of 80% meat and 20% fat is recommended. Not only does added fat provide loads of immeasurable flavor, but meatballs made with a little extra fat are also sure to stay nice and moist throughout the cooking process.

Even if you don't shy away from ground meat that contains a higher percentage of fat, whole milk's luscious consistency adds richness to any meatball recipe. Home chefs who enjoy using lean ground chicken or turkey can rely on eggs and dairy to replace the missing fat component in this versatile dish.

Although milk may seem like the most important component in crafting delicious meatballs, a crucial step in the meatball-making process is using a panade made of milk and bread crumbs to keep the meatballs perfectly tender. This mush-like mixture is gently mixed into the meat before being rolled into balls. And if you happen to be fresh out of milk, you can make a satisfactory panade with other useful ingredients besides whole milk.