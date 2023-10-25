Meatballs Aren't Quite The Italian Invention We Thought They Were

Though there are many dishes Americans associate with Italian cuisine, few are more iconic than the meatball. Even if spaghetti with meatballs is a uniquely American creation (they don't even generally eat meat with pasta in Italy), meatballs by themselves are definitely a classic Italian dish. Italian meatballs are different in that they're smaller than we're used to and served on their own, but they're still recognizably meatballs. It's easy to see why they've stood the test of time. Those savory, juicy meatballs must've been a hit when they were first invented in Italy, huh?

Except they almost certainly weren't created in Italy at all. Not even close, in fact. While the origins of the meatball are largely shrouded in mystery and we don't know anything for sure, the most likely theory is that meatballs, like human civilization generally, came through the Middle East and evolved from a dish we still know today: kofta.