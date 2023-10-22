Turn Your Crumbled Cake Disaster Into Adorable Mini Trifles

There are plenty of reasons why a cake may come out too crumbly to hold up on its own. Removing your cake from the baking pan before it's had a chance to cool could cause it to break and come out in smaller pieces. Batter problems — like overmixing, too little fat, or too much flour — can also affect the cake.

Of course, you can always try to "glue" your cake back together with frosting if the pieces are still large enough after the cake crumbles. But when the cake falls apart into too-tiny pieces, it may be best to transform it into a different type of dessert entirely. Fortunately, your frosting and filling won't go to waste if you use those cake pieces to make a trifle.

When turning your crumbled treat into a trifle, it's all about the layers. Lay your broken cake pieces inside of the trifle dish, then top it off with your desired fillings. Continue layering the broken cake pieces with the other fillings until the dish is filled.