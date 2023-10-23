You Should Definitely Use A Thermometer When Baking Potatoes

Kitchen thermometers are an essential tool when it comes to food safety, but they can also help home chefs determine doneness. And while an underdone baked potato probably isn't going to imperil your health, it might just ruin your dinner. Fortunately, a thermometer is also a great way to tell whether it's time to remove your spud from the oven. In order to get the most accurate temperature reading, make sure you're inserting the thermometer dead center into the potato, which is typically the most substantial portion.

As for the temperature, you'll want to bake the potato until it reaches a minimum of 210 degrees Fahrenheit. At this point, your best bet is to remove the potato from the oven to avoid it becoming too crispy or dried out. However, be wary of taking it out too soon. You'll know that the potato is not completely cooked if it's still relatively firm when you stick a fork into it.