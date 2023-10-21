What Is A Meat Spot On An Egg And Is It Safe To Eat?

When you crack open an egg to make your morning omelet, you may occasionally notice some strange discolored spots in the whites of the egg. You may choose to remove them to make the egg a little more visually appealing, but should their presence be any cause for concern?

Fortunately, these discolored flecks are totally harmless and safe to eat. They're called "meat spots," and they are actually protein deposits. These spots can take on a brown or off-white hue, standing out against the usually clear-colored egg white.

The presence of meat spots in the egg whites may even mean that the eggs are fresh from the farm. The color of the spots fades as they are given more time to reabsorb into the eggs. So if they're present and still visibly brown when you crack your egg open, it's likely that the eggs have been more freshly laid.