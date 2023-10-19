Eat That Entire Pint Of Ice Cream In Comfort With An Easy Koozie Hack
We've all been there: it's late at night, and you're craving something sweet. You want nothing more than to curl up on the couch with whatever TV show you're binging and enjoy a pint of your favorite ice cream. But the one downside to holding that Ben & Jerry's pint is that it will undoubtedly make your hands ice cold. Thankfully, something you likely have already at home will save the day: a koozie.
If you've never thought to wrap your pint of ice cream in a koozie until now, then you're welcome. It's an easy hack that lets you enjoy your dessert while keeping your hands nice and warm. Plus, the koozie helps provide insulation to prevent the ice cream from melting quickly. A thin, stretchable koozie is best because it can grip the whole pint, but any kind will work, even if the ice cream doesn't fit perfectly snugly in it.
Think of a koozie as a mini cooler
While koozies are a great marketing plan — they're often gifted as a means of free advertising for a business — there is actually some science behind them. Koozies are designed to create a barrier between a can (or, in this case, an ice cream pint) and the open air, which helps to slow condensation. Since condensation plays a role in cold food or drinks warming up quickly, the koozie not only keeps our hands warm but also helps whatever it's holding to stay colder for longer. It operates similarly to a cooler by creating a barrier that prevents the product from hitting the warm air.
Of course, this only works with a pint of ice cream, given that this is the only size that will comfortably fit in a koozie. But the koozie will have the same effect on anything that it holds, whether it's ice cream, frozen yogurt, or even Italian ice.
Other ways to eat ice cream without getting cold hands
The koozie is an easy hack, but if you don't actually own one, there's no need to run to the store and buy one. A coffee mug works wonders, too. If you have a large coffee mug sitting in your cabinet, just plop the whole pint of ice cream into the mug, then hold the mug with one hand while you scoop the ice cream with the other.
If you have any sort of insulated or reusable mug, such as a Yeti or Stanley cup, then you might want to use one of those instead — they will arguably work even better than a koozie to keep your hands warm while also keeping the ice cream from melting.
Ultimately, if you have any of the above, there's no reason your hands should bear the brunt of your sweet treat. Storing it in any of the above ways beats holding the cold carton or even putting it in a bowl since that bowl will transfer the cold temperature right to your hands.