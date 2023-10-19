Eat That Entire Pint Of Ice Cream In Comfort With An Easy Koozie Hack

The koozie is an easy hack, but if you don't actually own one, there's no need to run to the store and buy one. A coffee mug works wonders, too. If you have a large coffee mug sitting in your cabinet, just plop the whole pint of ice cream into the mug, then hold the mug with one hand while you scoop the ice cream with the other.

If you have any sort of insulated or reusable mug, such as a Yeti or Stanley cup, then you might want to use one of those instead — they will arguably work even better than a koozie to keep your hands warm while also keeping the ice cream from melting.

Ultimately, if you have any of the above, there's no reason your hands should bear the brunt of your sweet treat. Storing it in any of the above ways beats holding the cold carton or even putting it in a bowl since that bowl will transfer the cold temperature right to your hands.