Will McDonald's Ever Use Lab-Grown Meat For Its Burger Patties?

With the U.S. Department of Agriculture's June 2023 approval of lab-grown meat, many consumers may be wondering when the stuff will begin making its way to popular fast food chains like McDonald's. Mike Haracz, former Manager of Culinary Innovation for the Golden Arches, told customers that they shouldn't hold their breath waiting for the switch via TikTok. Haracz stated it's highly unlikely that McDonald's will be selling artificial meat products any time soon, primarily due to the cost of such products.

Consider that lab-grown meat currently costs approximately $17 per pound, while this year's average cost of beef per pound is $4.92. Such a substantial mark-up would drastically reduce sales at McDonald's, which means the restaurant has very little incentive to make the switch. Also, beef is readily available, while approved lab-grown meat is only available from two companies. Even if the chain wanted to incorporate these products into its menus, it would be extremely challenging to do so based on the lack of access.