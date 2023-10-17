Swap Your Beef Patty With Sweet Potato To Give Your Burger A Fall Vibe
We love a beef burger just as much as the next foodie, but sometimes we like to switch things up. Whether it's substituting your beef patty for turkey or mixing up the vegetable fixings that help stack a satiating burger as high as your culinary aspirations, variety is what gives burgers their timelessness. Enter the beloved sweet potato.
Fall is the season of warm colors, cozy sweaters, and, most importantly, comforting and familiar flavors. And if you want to bring the fall spirit into your burger rotation, sweet potato patties are an easy way to achieve that unmistakable autumn vibe. And the best part? You don't have to be a vegan to enjoy this beef burger alternative. Sweet potatoes boast an earthy undertone complemented by a candied finish that epitomizes the essence of fall. And while they can be used in dessert dishes, sweet potatoes also pair well with a wide range of savory ingredients, making them a customizable base for a burger.
When it comes to texture, sweet potatoes are soft but still offer a hearty resistance, so you don't need to worry about eating a squishy, unappetizing burger. And when cooked right, sweet potatoes develop a crispy, crunchy exterior that gives way to a fluffy interior. If that's not enough to convince you, sweet potato burger patties are a nutrient-dense, anti-inflammatory beef patty alternative packed full of essential vitamins and nutrients that help prevent disease.
Elevating the sweet potato patty
We're not stopping you from baking a sweet potato and sandwiching it between two buns, but there are ways to elevate your sweet potato burger in a way that feels more authentic to a classic beef burger.
Legumes like black beans, chickpeas, and lentils will boost the patty's protein content and give it a meatier texture — perfect if you're a burger purist hoping to achieve the hearty quality of animal proteins. If you want to curb the sweetness without muting it entirely, miso paste is an excellent addition to sweet potato burger patties that infuses them with a sturdy umami twist.
Since this is a fall-inspired sweet potato burger, you'll want to introduce even more autumnal flavors to your sweet spud patty. Try seasoning the patty with familiar fall flavors like nutmeg, sage, and allspice for a warm and comforting aromatic flair. Although it might sound strange, crushed and cooked walnuts can add a nutty and surprisingly meaty essence to your fall-inspired sweet potato patty too.
Sweet potato burger fixings and sides
A burger is only as good as its fixings and complementary sides, but when it comes to fall flavors, there's a whole season's worth of options to bring this unique sweet potato burger together.
Caramelized onions can match the sweet and savory essence of a sweet potato, and melty cheeses like brie or camembert are quintessential fall flavors that will add a musky richness to the burger. A pumpkin puree spread on a potato bun is another way to bring the spirit of fall into your plant-based patty.
Whatever you do, don't forget the sides! If you don't know where to start, look to some classic Thanksgiving sides like garlicky mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, or bacon-bit infused green beans.
Finally, you'll need something to wash it down. The deep, heavy-handed fruity notes in Shiraz harmonize with the honeyed taste of sweet potatoes, but if you prefer a white wine, a slightly sweet and aromatic riesling can complement the sweet potato patty just as well. For some non-alcoholic options, apple cider and ginger beer are booze-free fall staples that round out this unique, sweet, and irresistibly autumnal burger.