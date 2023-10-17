Swap Your Beef Patty With Sweet Potato To Give Your Burger A Fall Vibe

We love a beef burger just as much as the next foodie, but sometimes we like to switch things up. Whether it's substituting your beef patty for turkey or mixing up the vegetable fixings that help stack a satiating burger as high as your culinary aspirations, variety is what gives burgers their timelessness. Enter the beloved sweet potato.

Fall is the season of warm colors, cozy sweaters, and, most importantly, comforting and familiar flavors. And if you want to bring the fall spirit into your burger rotation, sweet potato patties are an easy way to achieve that unmistakable autumn vibe. And the best part? You don't have to be a vegan to enjoy this beef burger alternative. Sweet potatoes boast an earthy undertone complemented by a candied finish that epitomizes the essence of fall. And while they can be used in dessert dishes, sweet potatoes also pair well with a wide range of savory ingredients, making them a customizable base for a burger.

When it comes to texture, sweet potatoes are soft but still offer a hearty resistance, so you don't need to worry about eating a squishy, unappetizing burger. And when cooked right, sweet potatoes develop a crispy, crunchy exterior that gives way to a fluffy interior. If that's not enough to convince you, sweet potato burger patties are a nutrient-dense, anti-inflammatory beef patty alternative packed full of essential vitamins and nutrients that help prevent disease.