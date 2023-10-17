People Seriously Underestimate The Size Of Olive Garden's Unlimited Pasta Bowls

Olive Garden's Never-Ending Pasta Bowl promotion is in full swing, and, as usual, diners are excited to take advantage of the deal. It's no surprise that many customers seem to have eyes that are bigger than their bellies. While people may head into the restaurant expecting to get through multiple bowls, anecdotal evidence from TikTok suggests that many can barely get through their first — let alone the three, four, or five servings that they strive for.

Getting through that first portion of never-ending pasta may be a challenge for many people due to its sheer size. Whereas most people underestimate just how big it will be, it is actually a huge, oversized serving. But after they get the first one down, subsequent refills are technically much smaller. At half the size, those second and even third bowls aren't quite as daunting as the first — but they're still pretty big! If anything, the half-size portions would be considered a full serving for a lot of people.