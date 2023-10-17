The Simple Hack For A New Spin On McDonald's Chicken Nuggets
Do you find that McNuggets aren't typically crisp enough for your liking? In this case, you may be able to request that your nuggets are cooked extra crispy, at least according to a TikTok video. In the brief clip, a customer showcased a box of freshly fried, golden nuggets, and claimed in the comments that he simply asked for the nuggets to be prepared "crispy." There are also many other videos on the popular social media site showing customers making the same request, with successful outcomes in many cases.
One TikToker claimed to have ordered nuggets well done, then illustrated just how crunchy they were with a bit of quick ASMR. McDonald's even commented on the video, praising the "perfect" crunchy sound that the well-done nuggets facilitated. So, does that mean it's possible to get extra crispy, well done chicken nuggets of your own? And if so, what does the chain do differently to ensure that this special request is honored?
What's the difference between well done and regular nuggets?
Like most beloved dining establishments, McDonald's likes to keep its practices surrounding its menu items somewhat concealed. However, a TikTok video that purportedly features extra crispy nuggets attempted to shed light on how they differ. The short clip shows a few assorted boxes of nuggets, which appear to have a rather crispy outer texture. And according to the content creator, the McNuggets were allowed to remain in the oil for nine minutes.
Ask McDonald's to cook your nuggets for 8-9 minutes. #mcdonalds #nuggets #crispy #welldone
The person goes on to say that McDonald's nuggets are usually only cooked for four minutes, a claim that is disputed by some commenters. According to one person, "They were not cooked for nine minutes, they would be burnt." Another person stated, "We would never do this at McDonald's, and if they do at yours they are breaking some rules," while yet another commenter expressed a belief that the nuggets were only cooked for one or two minutes longer than normal. These comments illustrate just how controversial the topic of extra crispy nuggets can be for fans of the chain.
Will McDonald's really honor this request?
Like all fast food hacks and secret menu items, your mileage may vary when requesting that McDonald's staff make special adjustment to items. For instance, the chain imposes guidelines on how its burgers are constructed to ensure customers are privy to the highest quality possible. In the same token, McDonald's does not permit its McNuggets to remain in the warming drawer for longer than 20 minutes. If no one orders any nuggets within that time period, the chain insists that they be discarded.
As for the fast food establishment's willingness to personalize orders according to customer wishes, it's definitely possible to make tweaks to menu items. For instance, staff members can add more of a certain topping, or request less of a condiment than would normally be used. Similarly, workers are also free to combine certain condiments with other menu items, such as putting Big Mac sauce on other sandwiches. While these facts are heartening for people craving well done nuggets, the option may not be available at every McDonald's location.