The Simple Hack For A New Spin On McDonald's Chicken Nuggets

Do you find that McNuggets aren't typically crisp enough for your liking? In this case, you may be able to request that your nuggets are cooked extra crispy, at least according to a TikTok video. In the brief clip, a customer showcased a box of freshly fried, golden nuggets, and claimed in the comments that he simply asked for the nuggets to be prepared "crispy." There are also many other videos on the popular social media site showing customers making the same request, with successful outcomes in many cases.

One TikToker claimed to have ordered nuggets well done, then illustrated just how crunchy they were with a bit of quick ASMR. McDonald's even commented on the video, praising the "perfect" crunchy sound that the well-done nuggets facilitated. So, does that mean it's possible to get extra crispy, well done chicken nuggets of your own? And if so, what does the chain do differently to ensure that this special request is honored?