When It Comes To Homemade Sushi, Don't Overlook Canned Eel

If you love eel sushi and are interested in making your own at home, you may hit a few roadblocks when searching for the star ingredient. Fortunately, canned versions of eel are a worthy alternative you can use instead of scouring stores for fresh or frozen eel. For instance, many Asian grocery stores carry a brand of canned eel, as well as other hard-to-find items. You can also purchase canned eel from many online retailers.

Along with being more accessible, canned eel also requires a lot less prep than other types. It's possible to find pre-cooked eel in sealed bags, which also come fully seasoned. However, you must break down the eel filet into sushi-sized pieces, then broil each segment to ensure the proper texture. These steps are unnecessary when using canned eel, as it can be enjoyed directly from the can. Keep in mind that canned filets do contain bones, and some people opt to remove them prior to eating.