When It Comes To Homemade Sushi, Don't Overlook Canned Eel
If you love eel sushi and are interested in making your own at home, you may hit a few roadblocks when searching for the star ingredient. Fortunately, canned versions of eel are a worthy alternative you can use instead of scouring stores for fresh or frozen eel. For instance, many Asian grocery stores carry a brand of canned eel, as well as other hard-to-find items. You can also purchase canned eel from many online retailers.
Along with being more accessible, canned eel also requires a lot less prep than other types. It's possible to find pre-cooked eel in sealed bags, which also come fully seasoned. However, you must break down the eel filet into sushi-sized pieces, then broil each segment to ensure the proper texture. These steps are unnecessary when using canned eel, as it can be enjoyed directly from the can. Keep in mind that canned filets do contain bones, and some people opt to remove them prior to eating.
What to expect when it comes to taste and texture
In general, eel is known for having a mildly sweet flavor with a toothsome texture that is slightly firm yet still deliciously tender. It often comes roasted, which imbues the fish with a more savory, complex flavor. Eel sauce is also a common accompaniment, which can have a flavor profile similar to barbecue sauce in terms of the hint of sweetness. As for canned eel, many people find it a little sweeter than what they're typically accustomed to when enjoying sushi at their favorite restaurant.
The good news is that the increased sweetness does pair well with sushi preparations, whereas canned eel might be a bit overwhelming when eaten on its own. When it comes to texture, canned eel does offer a distinct eating experience thanks to the bones within the filet. However, the process of marinating the eel causes the bones to become much softer. Additionally, some brands are associated with having a chewier texture that may detract from the experience.
Storage tips for canned eel
Having a few cans of eel in your pantry allows you to enjoy sushi any day of the week for a quick lunch or dinner. And observing the proper storage method ensures canned eel will retain its quality for as long as possible. In this case, you can store canned eel like you would other canned fish. Make sure your pantry is protected from elevated temperatures, as high temps will cause canned items to go bad quickly. On the other hand, never place canned foods in a freezer, as cold temperatures can degrade the quality.
If stored correctly, canned fish can usually be enjoyed beyond the dates printed on the label. While probably still safe to eat, storing cans for too long can result in decreased quality where taste and texture are concerned. To this end, try to abide by best-by and expiration dates the best you can. Also, cans exhibiting any sort of defects or damage should be disposed of without opening. This includes things like rust or cracks that allow fluid to seep out. Similarly, a distended can may indicate bacterial growth, which can contribute to foodborne illness.