Is Eel Sauce Actually Made From Eel?

If you ever go out for sushi or have been looking to explore the basics of Japanese cuisine in your home kitchen, you may come across a condiment called eel sauce. If you have a seafood allergy or you're just trying to eat more plant-based foods, the sauce may initially be cause for concern due to its name. Fortunately, eel sauce is totally safe for those avoiding seafood.

Despite its name, eel sauce doesn't actually contain any eel. Instead, the sauce combines sake, mirin (a sweet Japanese rice wine), sugar, and soy sauce. Those ingredients are all added into a pan and reduced, thickening the mixture into a stickier consistency to garnish cooked dishes and sushi rolls.

The sauce's primary flavor comes from the umami-rich soy sauce, which is sweetened thanks to the mirin and added sugar. Its flavor has been compared to teriyaki sauce, though the latter often uses other ingredients like honey and ginger to achieve its sweet-and-savory taste.