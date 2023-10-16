What Are The Requirements For A Turkey To Be Considered Kosher?

Let's talk turkey. For Jews who adhere to a kosher diet, finding the right bird for your Thanksgiving feast can sometimes be a challenge. Meat departments in large grocery chains are unlikely to meet kashrut requirements, and independent butchers, even kosher ones, must be thoroughly vetted. Whether you keep kosher yourself or host kosher guests for dinner, you need to be clear on how the law applies to turkey. Unfortunately, that isn't entirely clear.

The Torah is explicitly clear about most kosher laws, but not when it comes to fowl. Deuteronomy 14 states, "You may eat any pure bird," but it doesn't actually define what a pure bird is. It does list a number of birds that are forbidden from consumption, including eagles, vultures, ravens, owls, hawks, and, interestingly enough, bats. The text isn't clear about whether every bird not listed is kosher, and crucially, many birds eaten today were not known in the Middle East at the time of its writing.

Turkeys are native to the Americas and weren't brought to the Eastern hemisphere until the 1500s, so the Torah obviously doesn't mention them. Instead, the turkey had to be judged against the forbidden birds listed in the Torah to determine its kosher status. It took a couple of centuries, but eventually, the general consensus became turkeys are kosher. However, they must be slaughtered and prepared according to specific guidelines.