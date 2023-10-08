Fix Your Overcooked Thanksgiving Turkey With One Pantry Staple

It can be quite a challenge to get the cooking time on a whole turkey just right. Between their large size and the lack of uniformity in their bones, they are just tricky to cook evenly — with the breasts often being done long before the legs. The white meat is also just prone to being rather dry. All this makes the holiday birds way too easy to overcook. Fortunately, there is a simple way to save your Thanksgiving poultry and all it takes is a little bit of broth.

The best part about this trick is that you do not need a specific type of broth. If you only have vegetable or chicken broth in your pantry, that will work just fine. In fact, quite a few chefs recommend using this type of broth for added flavor. The main point here is to rehydrate the meat, and if you can throw in some extra flavor, that's a win.