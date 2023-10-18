12 Secrets For Making Bread In Your Slow Cooker
Warmy fluffy bread is the perfect snack or addition to meal times, but the process of making it can seem intimidating at first. Don't let proofing, rising, kneading, and rolling scare you off. In fact, bread making doesn't have to be a long tedious task at all, especially when you use your slow cooker.
Freshly baked bread is always satisfying. It's hearty and comforting with a bowl of soup or paired with salad, and it's even better when slathered with butter and honey. A warm loaf of bread can also be a simple way to contribute to a dinner party, or if you're a house guest. Try this easy breezy method and your baking will be enviable.
A slow cooker is one everyday kitchen appliance that's full of secrets when it comes to baking mouthwatering bread. Sandwich bread, cornbread, sticky gooey monkey bread, and so much more are not only possible but pretty simple in your slow cooker. Follow these 12 tips and tricks to take your bread to another level. Here, we're covering everything from how to prepare your dough, to what temperatures to reach, to how to prevent your bread from sticking, in an article that might have you racing to your pantry.
Use parchment paper and oil to prevent sticking
Mastering bread in your slow cooker is all about trial and error, but one step you never want to skip is using parchment paper and oil to prevent sticking. There's nothing more frustrating than a warm, delicate loaf of bread absolutely falling to pieces because it's stuck to your slow cooker and difficult to get out.
Bread is prone to sticking to the sides of any baking vessel because the dough stretches and expands so much while it cooks, giving it ample opportunity to get stuck. The trick is to line your slow cooker with a sheet of parchment paper. The thin greaseproof paper is made with cotton fibers and may be waxed or coated, giving a smooth, non-toxic, nonstick surface. It's not a problem if the paper extends over the edges of the slow cooker and doesn't lay flat. The bread will expand inside the paper, and may otherwise stick to the sides of the cooker. You can add a thin layer of cooking spray, olive oil, or butter over the paper too, as an extra precaution, and easily slide your bread free once it's done cooking.
Don't forget to preheat the slow cooker
Another important step to successfully baking bread in your slow cooker is to remember to preheat. A common step in most recipes, this is often overlooked, but a talented baker will be certain to remember this step for the best results. Preheating your slow cooker when baking bread will affect a few things.
Importantly, giving the machine a chance to heat up will ensure that the cooking surface is evenly heated, and a hot surface will help create a crust on the outside of your bread. This isn't always easy when preparing bread in a slow cooker, because the temperature doesn't get as hot as an oven or breadmaker. Preheating your slow cooker will ultimately cut back on cooking time as well. A great sign when you place your dough in the slow cooker is to hear a slight sizzle, giving a reassuring indication that your bread will have a nice, crunchy exterior.
Use the oven to get a crispy crust
The trick here is to bake your bread in the slow cooker, but then quickly transfer it to your oven for a few minutes at the end. The intense heat of the broiler will finish the baking process and result in a dreamy, flaky crust that will elevate the overall texture of your bread.
Baking your bread in a slow cooker is the perfect way to meal prep or avoid costly bread machines, but it can often result in bread that doesn't have much of a crust. A slow cooker heats evenly on the bottom and sides, but with the lid on there can be a lot of moisture trapped inside. This keeps other food items from drying out, but isn't always the ideal environment for bread.
That crispy, crunchy outer layer is what makes the soft, fluffy inside all the better. The good news is, just like in a Dutch oven, the trapped moisture can help the bread to rise fully and give the finished crust a better color. A nice contrast between the outside and inside is the secret to an amazing sourdough loaf or Irish soda bread, so be sure to cook your bread for 3-5 minutes under the broiler at the end to get a nice even crust on all sides.
Allow your bread to rise in your slow cooker, but leave it off
The sign of a truly amazing loaf of bread is a light, airy texture on the inside and a lot of height. Achieve this by allowing your dough to rise in the very best environment — your slow cooker itself. 75 to 78 degrees Fahrenheit is the ideal temperature for dough to rise. Because it can be tough to find just the right place in your kitchen, and to avoid dirtying another dish, the easiest method is to place your dough directly into a parchment paper-lined slow cooker.
You can cover your dough with a dry, clean dish towel kept firmly in place by putting the lid over top. You can then remove the detachable bowl and place it on top of your stove or in a warm corner of your kitchen. Once the dough rises, you don't have to worry about overhandling it because you can simply put the entire vessel back into the base and start baking.
You might be tempted to turn the slow cooker to the warm setting, but you should fight this urge and be sure to leave the machine off. Even the warm setting is too intense and will begin baking the bread before it's ready. Keeping the dough in the slow cooker will keep it clean, warm, and humid, which is the perfect environment for it.
Proof your dry active yeast before adding it to your slow cooker
Most professional bakers will agree that proofing your active dry yeast is a crucial step to top-quality bread. For this step, you'll need warm water, yeast, and sugar — but be sure to complete the proofing before putting anything into your slow cooker. Although you'd think the warm setting would be a nice toasty place to proof and rise your dough, it's simply too hot. Instead, proof the yeast in a separate bowl before mixing in the flour, and then transfer it to your slow cooker.
Proofing your yeast will determine whether or not it's still alive because, yes, it is a fungus and it can die. Add your yeast to warm water with a bit of sugar and allow it to sit for a few minutes. You should notice bubbles forming or a little foam taking shape on the water's surface. Some yeast will even puff up and double in size. All of this means it's alive and feeding on the sugar, and it will continue to rise up when added to your dough. This trick gives the yeast a kick-start to begin doing its job, ensuring you a light, fluffy loaf of bread.
Use a thermometer to make sure your bread reaches 200 degrees
It can be a bit of a challenge to ensure your bread is cooked on the inside without cutting it wide open, especially if it's in a slow cooker. Removing it before it has a chance to cool could cause it to fall or sink, which can leave you with dense, chewy bread. The trick is to use a thermometer to make sure the bread reaches the ideal 190 to 205 degrees Fahrenheit. Simply inserting a meat thermometer into the center of the loaf won't damage the shape and you won't have to handle or cut the bread. Be sure to test the middle of the loaf without touching the sides of the slow cooker.
Most slow cookers can reach a temperature between 170 to 280 degrees Fahrenheit, which means somewhere from low to medium is the magic number to make sure your bread cooks thoroughly on the inside without burning. This ideal cooking environment and the use of a thermometer is a foolproof tip that you won't want to skip.
Use a loaf pan to keep a classic shape
Baking bread in your slow cooker doesn't mean you have to make a round loaf. You can certainly achieve the classic shape for sandwich bread if you remember to use your loaf pan along with your slow cooker. This longer-shaped bread is easy to slice and perfect for a homemade grilled cheese, or an opened-faced sandwich with lots of toppings.
You'll need a large slow cooker — your standard two-person appliance is not going to cut it when it comes to this tip. Allow it to preheat and simply place the dough and loaf pan inside the same way you would bake it in the oven. The evenly distributed heat in your slow cooker will bake the bread to perfection. This is an excellent trick if you're hoping to do some baking during the summer months and want to avoid overheating the house by turning the oven on.
Get creative with toppings and seasonings
When it comes to making bread in a slow cooker, one of the biggest advantages is the opportunity to get creative with toppings and seasonings. By using a basting brush, you can easily layer on melted butter and add a variety of different seasonings to your dough, resulting in a unique and delicious flavor profile. Whether you prefer cheesy bread, savory options, or sweet treats, there are endless possibilities.
For a savory appetizer, try adding parmesan cheese along with bold, fragrant seasonings like rosemary and thyme. Add a twist to your classic bread with garlic powder and Italian seasonings for a satisfying side dish. For a sweeter option, try adding brown sugar and cinnamon to your bread dough, or drizzling it with a hefty dose of honey and melted butter. For a simple breakfast option, sprinkle on everything bagel seasoning to wake up your taste buds. With a little experimentation, you can discover a variety of new and exciting ways to make slow cooker bread.
Don't over handle the bread or lift the lid
Just as proofing your yeast and kneading the dough are delicate processes, the remaining steps should also be done with care. Once the dough has been properly mixed and shaped, it's important not to overhandle it during the transfer process. This is another reason why allowing your bread to rise in the slow cooker is a helpful tip. The amount of movement can make or break the texture of your bread.
If you do need to transfer it, do it slowly, and carefully. Too much handling could cause the dough to lose its shape or structure, resulting in a less-than-desirable end product. Remember also, to add a bit of oil to your hands to prevent the dough from sticking and requiring extra manipulation. Once the lid is on, resist the urge to lift it and check on the bread frequently. Every time the lid is lifted, heat is released and the cooking process is interrupted, which could result in a loaf that's undercooked or unevenly baked. Instead, trust in the slow cooker's ability to do its job and allow the bread to cook undisturbed for the recommended amount of time specified in the recipe.
Use aluminum foil when making cornbread
When making cornbread in your slow cooker, using aluminum foil is a simple trick that can save you a lot of frustration. Since cornbread can be denser than some other breads, it tends to stick to the bottom of the slow cooker. By lining the slow cooker with foil and a little cooking spray, you can easily lift the bread out of the pot once it's finished cooking.
Leave the bread on the foil and you can place it in the oven under the broiler with no hassle at all. Additionally, wrapping any leftover cornbread in aluminum foil is a great way to make sure it stays moist and fresh in the fridge. This tip is especially helpful for busy households where quick and easy meals are a must. So, if you're looking for an effortless way to make cornbread in your slow cooker while avoiding stickiness and ensuring freshness, just follow this aluminum foil trick and enjoy delicious and hassle-free bread.
Place a towel under the lid when making sourdough
Sourdough bread became all the rage during the pandemic, although not everyone mastered the finicky recipes. For absolutely perfect bread, consider placing a towel under the lid of your slow cooker to avoid too much moisture and humidity while baking sourdough. As the temperature rises inside and moisture gathers, the towel will absorb the droplets of water that might otherwise drip onto your loaf and make it soggy. It's a simple solution to a common problem and can save your bread from being ruined.
Another trick is to allow your bread to steam inside the slow cooker for a few minutes before adding the towel. This will help the dough rise and create a nice shiny crust that looks professional. In addition, too much moisture on the outside of the loaf will prevent a crispy crust from forming, which the towel can help to prevent. This might seem like a minor step but don't forget it for perfect bread in your slow cooker.
A slow cooker liner is the secret to easily lifting gooey bread
Baking gooey, sticky loaves of bread, such as monkey bread or cinnamon rolls, is undeniably satisfying. They're an absolute must during the holidays and a huge crowd-pleaser; however, they can be tough to remove from the pan and can stick to just about anything. Use a slow cooker liner that fits in the detachable bowl for an easy breezy way to lift and serve your messier breads. Not to mention that by doing this, you can save yourself valuable time and avoid a mess that requires scrubbing.
This trick works similarly to the parchment paper method, but it will make your life just that much easier when dealing with gooey melted sugar or cheese. Additionally, parchment paper tends to become wrinkly and isn't as durable. Simply remove the liner, deposit your bread onto your favorite serving dish, and toss the mess into the trash for an easy cleanup.