Elevate Your Burger With A Buffalo Chicken Dip-Stuffed Patty

The burger game has substantially increased in recent years; gone are the days of a basic patty with cheese and ketchup. Now, restaurants are doing everything from adding unconventional toppings like bacon jam to creating burgers made from ostrich or elk meat. But if you're preparing burgers at home and want to elevate them with something a little easier to get your hands on, look no further than buffalo chicken dip.

Buffalo chicken dip is an unbeatable crowd-pleaser. With hearty chicken, spicy buffalo sauce and tangy cream cheese, it creates a flavor profile that's perfect on anything from plain chips to grilled cheese — oh, and burgers. But for an even more exciting twist, stuff it into the patty rather than just piling it on top to make sure every bite has bold flavor. Store-bought dip is fine, but it's easy (and usually tastes better) if you make your own.