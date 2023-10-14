Elevate Your Burger With A Buffalo Chicken Dip-Stuffed Patty
The burger game has substantially increased in recent years; gone are the days of a basic patty with cheese and ketchup. Now, restaurants are doing everything from adding unconventional toppings like bacon jam to creating burgers made from ostrich or elk meat. But if you're preparing burgers at home and want to elevate them with something a little easier to get your hands on, look no further than buffalo chicken dip.
Buffalo chicken dip is an unbeatable crowd-pleaser. With hearty chicken, spicy buffalo sauce and tangy cream cheese, it creates a flavor profile that's perfect on anything from plain chips to grilled cheese — oh, and burgers. But for an even more exciting twist, stuff it into the patty rather than just piling it on top to make sure every bite has bold flavor. Store-bought dip is fine, but it's easy (and usually tastes better) if you make your own.
Stuff your burgers with buffalo chicken dip
You can make your own easy buffalo chicken dip with just four basic ingredients: buffalo sauce, chicken, cream cheese, and either ranch or blue cheese dressing. For even more ease, try using canned chicken. It's inexpensive, pre-cooked, and it creates a creamier texture than typical shredded chicken. Plus, it also means you can mix up the dip that much quicker.
Once prepared, use about 4 to 6 ounces of burger meat depending on your target patty size, and flatten the them. The key to a well-stuffed burger is surface area. Start out with a tablespoon of dip in the center of each patty, but feel free to add more if it comfortably fits. One of the most important steps is crimping your meat around the dip so that it is fully enveloped. This will prevent the dip from melting out of the patty. When you cook the burgers, make sure the internal temperature of the dip reaches 160 to 165 degrees Fahrenheit with a meat thermometer; now that it's in the patty, it's subject to bacteria from the raw burgers, so cook it thoroughly.
The best toppings for your buffalo chicken dip-stuffed burgers
While the patties have a ton of flavor, you can amp your burgers up even more with delicious toppings. Bacon adds some savory and smoky crunch; and there's plenty of fresh crispness from the classic lettuce, tomato, and onion combo. If you chose to use ranch dressing in your dip, consider topping the burgers with some blue cheese. If you don't like blue cheese, feel free to stick with something more basic, such as cheddar. And don't be afraid to top the patties with a little extra buffalo chicken dip if you have any leftover.
While standard buns work well, if you have the time, toast up some ciabatta buns on the grill with a little butter. The hearty bread will not only provide a sturdier foundation for your unique burger but also add to the overall flavor. As for condiments, a little more dressing, whether ranch or blue cheese, will add a creaminess to the dish and bring the flavor full circle. Or you can luxuriously amp up the heat with a combination of hot sauce, melted butter, and garlic powder — the same lacquer favored by wing spots all across Buffalo.