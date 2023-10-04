The Best Way To Store Lobster Meat To Keep It Nice And Fresh

Lobster is a versatile seafood that works perfectly as a fancy dinner, such as in a lobster tail, as a lunch, such as in a lobster roll, or as an appetizer, such as in lobster sliders. When cooked properly, the meat is tender, sweet, and needs only a hint of butter or mayonnaise to enhance it. If you're planning to use lobster in a homemade dish, you can easily purchase it from your local fish market (or even the fish section of your grocery store). They can usually steam it for you on the spot.

When you get home, it's important to store the lobster well if you're not using it right away. There are two options: you can remove the cooked meat from the shell and store it, or place the whole cooked lobster in your refrigerator for when you're ready to use it. With both types of lobster — meat or whole — the seafood will last approximately three to four days. In both cases, using a fully sealed container for storage is a must.