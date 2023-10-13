The Barbecue Tool That Makes Grilling Veggie Burgers So Much Easier

We're pretty spoiled these days for good vegetarian grilling options, with patties of all kinds gracing our grocery store shelves. Arguably, though, none of them have a leg up on homemade veggie burgers. Whatever your favorite recipe entails, be it a simple black bean patty or one loaded with juicy mushrooms and colorful summer veggies, it's nice to be able to make it exactly the way you like, using fresh ingredients and skipping out on any preservatives or other not-so-desirable additives.

There is one little catch, however. More so than with a beef burger, getting veggie patties to bind together securely can be tough. Ingredients of very different textures tend not to hold together quite so easily, so to keep homemade veggie burgers from falling apart on the grill, they typically need pretty delicate handling. There's one grilling tool, though, that can take the frustration and fuss out of cooking veggie burgers: a veggie grilling basket.

These metal baskets are made to hold veggies or other small food items so that they can cook evenly without falling through the grates. Because the holes in these baskets are much smaller than a standard grill's grates, they're a perfect, secure vessel for cooking veggie patties — or anything else that might need a little help in the structural integrity department.