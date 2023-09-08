The Subtle Difference Between Picante Sauce And Salsa

Adored for their array of punchy flavors and spice — salsa and picante sauce are staples in Latin American kitchens that have also been integrated into Tex-Mex and Mediterranean cooking. Although some might think these two are one and the same, several important distinctions exist between them.

The most important distinction between the two sauces is in the consistency. Salsa comes in numerous variations ranging from chunky pico de gallo to smoother salsa verde. Picante is only blended to a hot sauce-like texture. While both salsa and picante share many ingredients like tomatoes, onion, jalapeño, and spices, the difference in how these sauces are prepared is one of the chief distinctions between them.

Picante is made by chopping these ingredients up finely and puréeing them to create a proper condiment rather than a chunky dip. Picante's thin, almost creamy texture and heat makes it a popular choice for enchiladas and smothered burritos. Salsa, on the other hand, is typically prepared by chopping vegetables up coarsely and mixing them. As a result, salsa is a broad category encompassing a number of sauces with varying spice levels and flavors but a consistency perfect for snacking on with chips or on top of a plate of nachos.