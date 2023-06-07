Canned Soup Is The Secret To Delicious, Dairy-Free Meatloaf

Though often overlooked in many modern cooking repertoires, meatloaf is a comfort-food classic that comes together relatively quickly for the simplest of weeknight dinners. And while meatloaf is a tried-and-true dish, who doesn't love putting inventive twists on throw-backs?

Traditionally, baking a moist and juicy meatloaf involves first making what's called a panade, a thick mixture of milk and chunky bread crumbs (or crackers). That panade is combined with ground meat, eggs, vegetables, and spices before the mixture is formed into loaves. Panade also helps overall retain moisture throughout the cooking process.

To re-imagine the flavor in a classic beef meatloaf recipe and opt for a dairy-free alternative, you can swap the milk in the panade out for one simple kitchen-pantry staple: canned soup. Specifically, condensed vegetable soup works best here, since it's been cooked down and thickened to a stew-like consistency. Unlike other, more watery soups that have not undergone the thickening process, the creaminess of condensed vegetable soup mimics (and dare we say, rivals) the richness of milk. This helps it cling to the bread and ultimately keeps the meatloaf delicate and juicy.